Police were told that a young mother received death threats days before she was fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram, the watchdog has said.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, from Oldham, was attacked on Westgate in Bradford on the afternoon of 6 April. Her five-month-old son was unharmed.

Following a four-day manhunt Habibur Masum, 25, from Burnley, was arrested and charged with murder.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now launched an investigation into West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police over contact officers had with Ms Akter in the weeks before she died.

Part of the investigation will examiner whether police were aware of any alleged breach of bail by Mr Masum and whether there were "missed opportunities" to safeguard Ms Akter.

A spokesperson said: "We have been informed that West Yorkshire Police were contacted on 28 March, when it was reported Ms Akter had received death threats, and officers were deployed.

"A search was carried out by the officers in attendance but no suspect was found.

"Evidence we have reviewed so far indicates information was shared with GMP around this time and our investigation will include looking at what was known about any alleged breach of bail, and the subsequent police response, including what steps were taken to safeguard her.

Habibur Masum has been charged with murder Credit: Handout/PA

"Our independent investigation will look at the nature of the police contact with Ms Akter prior to her death, as well as the actions and decision-making of those involved."

Mr Masum, who was arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has appeared in court charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody, with a provisional trial date of 18 November.

A 23-year-old man arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender is on bail.

Four other men arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences remain in custody.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: "Our thoughts are with Ms Akter’s family and friends, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.

"I would like to acknowledge and thank members of the public who were present at the scene and who tried to assist Ms Akter.

"It is only right that a thorough investigation takes place to understand the nature and extent of the police interaction with Ms Akter.

“We have met with Ms Akter’s family members to explain our role and update them on our investigation. We will continue to update them as our investigation continues.”

