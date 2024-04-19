A couple who neglected their two children and let them live in squalor have been jailed.

John Cowley, 37, admitted the home he shared with his partner Brooke Carr, 28, on Staveley Street, Edlington was an "absolute dump", South Yorkshire Police said.

Police visited the property in May 2021 after a referral was made by the NSPCC. Cowley initially refused to let them in, but when they finally gained entry, found the house was in a "disgusting" state.

The two children were promptly removed and have since been placed into foster care.

Cowley and Carr were arrested on suspicion of neglect.

John Cowley and Brooke Car admitted being 'lazy.' Credit: Facebook

An investigation found they had failed to look after the two children's hygiene or seek medical assistance for illnesses caused by their lack of care.

When officers asked Cowley to explain the reason behind the state of the house, he told them during his interview: "I'm not going to sugar-coat it, we were both just pure lazy."

On Firiday, 19 April, Cowley was jailed for two years and three months. Carr was jailed for two years.

Det Insp Simon Leake said: "We are glad the children are now receiving appropriate care and support and I would like to commend the hard work of our partners in helping to gather evidence as part of a long running investigation into this case of neglect.

"We will continue to protect those who are vulnerable and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice."

