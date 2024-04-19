A woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found at a house in Bradford.

The man, who has not been formally identified, was discovered dead at a property in Shetland Close on Tuesday.

Susan Poole, 52, of Shetland Close, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

West Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the man's death had been released on bail.

A number of emergency service teams attended the scene on Tuesday afternoon, including three fire crews, who extinguished a small fire inside the property.

Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth said officers have "a number of ongoing enquiries into the incident and the circumstances surrounding it" and asked people to avoid speculating about it on social media.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.