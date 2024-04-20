Man in his 70s in hospital with serious injuries after reported hit and run in Knottingley
A man in his 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after a reported hit and run.
Officers were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Pontefract Road, Knottingley yesterday evening at 10:06pm (19 April).
It was reported that the driver failed to stop at the scene.
Police later found a silver Peugeot 307 on Headlands Lane, which they believe is the vehicle involved in the collision.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody.
A man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.
