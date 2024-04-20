Man in his 70s in hospital with serious injuries after reported hit and run in Knottingley

It was reported that the driver of the vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene. Credit: Google

A man in his 70s is in hospital with serious injuries after a reported hit and run.

Officers were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Pontefract Road, Knottingley yesterday evening at 10:06pm (19 April).

It was reported that the driver failed to stop at the scene.

Police later found a silver Peugeot 307 on Headlands Lane, which they believe is the vehicle involved in the collision.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody.

A man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.

