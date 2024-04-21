Runner from Bradford finishes third in London Marathon and dedicates success to his injured cousin
Bradford runner Emile Cairess celebrated coming third in the London Marathon by dedicating his success to his cousin who was left in a coma after a car crash earlier this year.
The 26-year-old finished third in the second fastest time by a British man in two hours, six minutes and 46 seconds.
The run should rubber-stamp his place in the Great Britain team for this summer's Olympics.
But Cairess' immediate thoughts were with his 22-year-old cousin, Oliver Burton, who is still in hospital but out of intensive care.
"He's my little cousin, like a little brother to me, and a couple of months ago he was in a bad accident," he said,
"He was in a coma for about a month and just came out of ICU a few days ago,It was so stressful, it was touch and go at some points but he's made a fantastic recovery in the last couple of weeks.
"This morning I was really emotional. Hopefully I've made him proud today."
Cairess did not even know he was third, behind winner Alexander Munyao of Kenya and 41-year-old Kenenisa Bekele, until about 200m from the finish line.
"I heard it over the tannoy," he added. " I passed about four people in the space of a minute around the 39km mark and I thought I'd already passed a few from the front group.
"I was like 'there can't be many more left so I must be in a decent position'but I didn't know, I could have been sixth or seventh. When I heard I was third it was a great feeling."