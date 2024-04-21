Bradford runner Emile Cairess celebrated coming third in the London Marathon by dedicating his success to his cousin who was left in a coma after a car crash earlier this year.

The 26-year-old finished third in the second fastest time by a British man in two hours, six minutes and 46 seconds.

Emile, left, with winner Alexander Mutiso Munyao and Kenenisa Bekele who came second Credit: PA

The run should rubber-stamp his place in the Great Britain team for this summer's Olympics.

But Cairess' immediate thoughts were with his 22-year-old cousin, Oliver Burton, who is still in hospital but out of intensive care.

"He's my little cousin, like a little brother to me, and a couple of months ago he was in a bad accident," he said,

"He was in a coma for about a month and just came out of ICU a few days ago,It was so stressful, it was touch and go at some points but he's made a fantastic recovery in the last couple of weeks.

"This morning I was really emotional. Hopefully I've made him proud today."

Over the finish line but Emile didn't realise he'd finished third Credit: PA

Cairess did not even know he was third, behind winner Alexander Munyao of Kenya and 41-year-old Kenenisa Bekele, until about 200m from the finish line.

"I heard it over the tannoy," he added. " I passed about four people in the space of a minute around the 39km mark and I thought I'd already passed a few from the front group.

"I was like 'there can't be many more left so I must be in a decent position'but I didn't know, I could have been sixth or seventh. When I heard I was third it was a great feeling."