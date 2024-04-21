Play Brightcove video

Helen Steel reports.

Friends of a teenager who drowned in West Yorkshire have warned others never to enter open water.

Tyler Wilson, who was 16, was with school friends when he jumped into the river Calder in Methley in May last year. His body was recovered 90 minutes later.

His friends say they are traumatised from what happened, some even avoiding going to the swimming baths.

Lily-May Wright, who attended a ceremony at the site where he drowned, said: ''I was just brought to my knees when I knew it was him. It's something we all used to do - but now some of us won't even go to the swimming pool now.

"We lost him at 16, he had his 17th birthday coming up, he had his GCSEs coming up, he had everything else ahead of him. It just makes you think well that could have been me. Just don't go near the water."

Good friends: Lily-May and. Tyler

Tyler's family unveiled a plaque and emergency throwline at the site where he drowned over the weekend.

His granddad Michael Scott said: ''I still don't have the words to describe what happened. He's in my head when I wake up and when I go to bed at night. I used to play in open water as a kid and I regret that now. Just use your local baths. It's not worth it.''

He's now teamed up with Simon Haycock's family, whose son Sam also drowned in Ulley reservoir in Rotherham three years ago.

Simon's charity, Sam's Army, has raised the funds for the new lifeline, the only one in West Yorkshire.

Simon said: "There's not enough of these throwline stations, there's loads and loads of open water like this, that hasn't got any equipment near them at all and it at least gives them a chance that there's something if they need it."

Friends unite to warn of dangers

The Lowland Rescue team were also at the event, to teach Tyler's friends how to use the new line.

Jamie-Lee Pemberton said: ''I'd feel confident to use one now - it just made me think, if there'd been one there at the time, I could have used it and saved him.''

Friend Jamie-Lee Pemberton being shown how to use the throwline.

Nickie Arthur, from the Lowland Rescue team said: "To use a throwline, you first ring 999. Get the throwline bag, open it and throw the line so it lands beyond the casualty. Shout to them to get the line, not the bag. Make sure they lie flat the opposite way, so water isn't going in their face, and gradually pull them in.''

