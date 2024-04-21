Police investigating the throwing of a 'corrosive substance' over a man in York have issued an urgent appeal to track down two men in connection with the incident.

It happened at an address on Fossway at around 12.30am on Friday April 19 and left the victim, a man in his 30s, with serious burn injuries over his back.

He had to undergo emergency treatment and remains in hospital where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The two men being sought are 29-year-old Joshua Anthony Strickland and 26-year-old Robinson Peter Fitch Binks.

A 41-year-old local woman has already been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Intensive police searches and enquiries are ongoing in the effort to bring Strickland and Binks into custody.

"To support this, we are urging people to report sightings and information about either man as a matter of urgency. If you can help, please make a report by calling 999 with immediate sighting, and 101, option 4, with relevant information.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report."

"This is believed to have been an isolated and targeted incident with no wider threat to the public. There will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

