A man has admitted performing a sexual act on a corpse after breaking into a hospital mortuary.

Damon Tingay, 29, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday after he was arrested following a suspected burglary at Grimsby's Diana Princess of Wales Hospital on Sunday, 17 March.

The break-in was caught on CCTV.

Tingay, of no fixed address, spoke to confirm his name before pleading guilty to two charges – trespassing with the intention of committing sexual offences and performing a sexual act on a body.

The incident happened at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital.

Judge John Thackray QC ordered a psychiatric report and told Tingay he would face a substantial prison sentence when he appears for sentencing on 27 June.

Speaking following Tingay's arrest last month, Humberside Police said they were treating the incident as a priority.

Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott said: "We are working incredibly closely with our partners at the NHS and the coroner, to ensure all family members of the deceased who were inside the mortuary have been contacted, and our specially trained officers are continuing to support the families of those who have been affected."

She added that the investigation was not linked to the high-profile probe into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.

