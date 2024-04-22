A paraglider has died after apparently suffering a medical episode during a flight in the Yorkshire Dales.

The 63-year-old, from Lancaster, landed the motorised paraglider at Colt Park Wood, near Ribblehead, on Saturday.

There was no evidence of a crash, but the man died at the scene.

His is being treated as "unexplained", but is not thought to be suspicious.

North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information about the incident.

In a statement the Cave Rescue Organisation, which was among the organisations to respond to the incident, said: " Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends, and with all our friends and colleagues in the local paragliding community."