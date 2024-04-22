Police investigating an attack in which a man was burned with a corrosive substance have warned two suspects: "You are only making it harder for yourselves."

Joshua Strickland, 29, and Robinson Binks, 26, are wanted in connection with the incident on Fossway in York in the early hours of Friday.

A man aged in his 30s remains in hospital after suffering serious burns to his back.

North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal on Sunday to find Binks and Strickland.

In a direct appeal to the pair, a spokesperson said: "If you see or hear this appeal, it’s time to do the right thing and hand yourselves into the police.

"As every hour passes, you are only making it harder for yourselves."

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday morning and released on bail.

A 43-year-old woman arrested on Sunday and a 54-year-old man arrested on Monday remain in custody.