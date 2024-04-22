A group of men have been seriously injured after an armed fight in Leeds.

Police were called to Burley Hill Drive shortly before midnight on Sunday, 21 April, after reports of a fight involving a group armed with machetes and other weapons.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, suffered serious head injuries. A 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also injured.

All four have been arrested in connection with the fight, as has a 23-year-old man.

Two other men, who attended hospital in Bradford with suspected stab wounds, left before police arrived and officers are now trying to find them.

Two cars were found badly damaged and abandoned at the scene.

A police cordon and road closures remain in place as West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate.

Det Insp Dan Ridgway said: "This has clearly been a significant violent incident and we are treating it very seriously.

"We are aware that this disturbance in the street was seen by several members of the public and we would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it, particularly anyone with any relevant phone, dashcam or CCTV footage."

