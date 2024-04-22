Teachers at a primary school are to go on strike following allegations of bullying and harassment by management.

Staff at Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School in Lincoln will walk out for seven days starting on Tuesday, 23 April.

It comes after several resignations in a short space of time, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Lincolnshire County Council has called on teachers and management to "find a solution in the best interests of all involved".

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) balloted for strike action last month and another teaching union, NASUWT, has also declared strikes.

The school will close to all but year six pupils on 23 April and shut entirely on 24 April.

Its board of governors has issued a formal complaint to the NEU for its leafleting to parents ahead of the proposed strike action.

Martin Smith, assistant director for children's education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The school has written to parents about the impact this will have, and the steps they are taking to mitigate this as far as possible.

"The council is in contact with the school, providing support and advice, and we will continue to do so.

"We would encourage both sides to engage in discussions to find a solution in the best interests of all involved."

