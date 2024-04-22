Ten lambs and two ewes have been killed in a dog attack in North Yorkshire.

The sheep were attacked on the south bank of the River Aire in Beal, near Selby, between 8pm and 5am on the 16 and 17 April.

Two of the lambs and a ewe were found alive by the farmer but had to be put down by the vet because of their "horrific injuries".

Several other sheep also had to be rescued from the River Aire after fleeing to escape the dogs.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Please keep all dogs on leads when walking on farmland where livestock are grazing."

