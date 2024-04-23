Dangerous and illegal drivers were caught out by police during an operation to tackle the five causes of serious crashes.

West Yorkshire Police took the motorists to task in Batley and Spen in the first of a ‘rolling’ series of operations.

During the patrol in Cleckheaton, Batley, Birkenshaw and Birstall at the weekend, officers dealt with 19 drivers and riders spotted committing offences.

The fatal five offences have been identified as speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving.

The force said action would be taken against five drivers without insurance, four who were not wearing seatbelts, two for mobile phone offences, one for running a red light, one for driving without due care and attention and one speeding driver.

All were issued with Traffic Offence Reports which means they will be investigated and could receive fines, penalty points or other enforcement action.

One stolen motorbike was also seized with another vehicle seized by the DVLA.

A car was seized by the DVLA during the operation in Batley and Spen. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The operation followed similar enforcement work in Huddersfield last week and an operation in North Kirklees in early April during which more than 20 vehicles were seized for motoring offences.

West Yorkshire Police is committed to Vision Zero, a road safety aim established with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all in West Yorkshire.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “Authorities in West Yorkshire, including police, are committed to reducing the number of serious casualty collisions on our roads, and we have identified a Fatal 5 type of offence which we believe are key causes of these incidents.

“Our weekend operations in Batley and Spen are being mirrored by colleagues in other NPT’s (Neighbourhood Policing Teams) in Kirklees, with a real focus on seatbelt, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use and speeding and driving in a careless manner.”

She added: “We know making roads safer is a big concern for Batley and Spen residents, and they will see more operations in their communities over the next few weeks."

Anyone with footage of dangerous or anti-social driving in West Yorkshire should call 101 or contact the force's Operation Snap webpage.

