The car travelled two junctions before leaving the motorway

Police have released footage of a car travelling the wrong way down a motorway after arresting a man who was allegedly almost four times the drink-drive limit.

South Yorkshire Police said call handlers received numerous reports of a vehicle travelling north on the southbound carriageway of the M1, at junction 35A, in the early hours of Saturday 9 March.

National Highways cameras captured the car joining the motorway and driving for two junctions before exiting.

Vehicles including lorries were seen swerving out of the way.

The driver was stopped and breathalysed. Police said he blew almost four times the drink-drive limit when he was breathalysed.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the limit and dangerous driving.

Roads policing inspector Matt Collings said: “This sequence of driving could have had catastrophic consequences and caused a fatal collision as poor judgment meant the vehicle’s erratic driving continued for two junctions.

“Alcohol seriously affects your judgement and reaction time, and you are four times more likely to be involved in a collision if you are under the influence of alcohol. "

