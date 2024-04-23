Police have arrested two men over a suspected corrosive substance attack which left the victim with serious burns.

The pair, aged 29 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in York on Friday, when a man in his 30s suffered serious burns to his back.

Police made the arrests after stopping a vehicle in the Clifton area of York on Tuesday.

They are no longer looking for two men who were the subject of a previous appeal.

North Yorkshire Police said a third man in his 60s, who was also in the vehicle when the pair were detained, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives have made three other arrests in connection with the attack, including a 41-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. All three have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...