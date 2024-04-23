Play Brightcove video

Video report by Martin Fisher

Hundreds of angry taxi drivers have protested outside the offices of ride hailing platform Veezu against new terms being introduced which they say will reduce their income.

Around 500 drivers who work for Veezu in Sheffield and Rotherham gathered to voice their anger at a decision to decrease fares and increase the size of the commission the company takes from each journey.

The drivers say Veezu recently announced they would raise the commission rate from 20% to 35% - an increase of 75%.

Veezu bought out City Taxis in Sheffield at the beginning of last year, inheriting the more than 2,000 drivers who worked with the firm.

Mujahid Hussain, who's been a taxi driver for over 10 years, said the changes coming amid a cost of living crisis would push drivers into financial hardship.

"Fuel prices are increasing, in general you've got bills to pay, insurance, everything's increasing," he said.

"It's a difficult situation for everybody, in general the public, and we're also part of the public, we've got families to feed, we've got bills to pay, so it does vastly affect all the drivers."

"I've got not choice but to work seven days a week just to achieve the targets they have implemented otherwise I would try and take a day or two off to spend time with the kids, but this is looking very rare now at the moment."

The drivers say that once the new commission has been taken and they've taken out their costs for petrol, they would be left with an amount that would be less than the minimum wage.

At the same time as increasing the commission it takes Veezu is also reducing the cost of fares charged to help it's users. But the drivers say their needs are being over looked.

One driver said that although there was "no doubt" the drivers are self-employed, Veezu should "look after" them.

Another said the company wanted to "delete us".

"I have a mortgage, I have got kids to look after, I have got more expense burden on myself than the young drivers have," he added.

Although self-employed, the drivers say they will band together to strike to fight the changes.

GMB Union organiser Bob McNeil said: "At the same time, [Veezu] are bringing more people into the business.

"The work has not increased, but they are bringing more people in, so again it is having a massive impact on the wage that [the drivers] can earn and they are saying they can't afford it and they are struggling to live."

A spokesperson for Veezu said: "As self-employed drivers running their own businesses, several of the drivers have proposed commercial terms which Veezu is considering and will be discussing with them in the coming weeks.

"As self-employed individuals in business, the drivers operate across several different licensed operators in Sheffield and can decide which operator they use.

"Veezu hopes that the drivers continue to operate via our system, but we recognise this is a commercial market and that drivers will choose to drive with different and multiple operators."

