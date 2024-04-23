Play Brightcove video

Video from Optimum Fireworks on X

Police investigating a fire at a disused mill used as a filming location in popular TV series Peaky Blinders have charged two teenagers with arson.

Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorkshire, caught fire in March 2022, gutting the inside.

West Yorkshire Police have now charged two 17-year-old boys with arson. Both have been bailed to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on 29 April. Three other youths - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - who were arrested at the time have been released without charge.

