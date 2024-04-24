Drivers faced long delays after the A1(M) in North Yorkshire was closed following an early hours crash.

Both carriageways were shut after the incident between junctions 48 for Boroughbridge and 47 Allerton Park at around 2.20am on Wednesday.

National Highways said repairs were needed to the central barrier along with clean-up to the road surface following an oil spill.

All but one lane of the northbound carriageway reopened but there were delays of more than 60 minutes on the southbound carriageway.

