Eighteen people have been charged over an alleged plot to convert blank firing guns into deadly weapons.

South Yorkshire Police said the suspects were arrested as part of a "complex" inquiry, launched in May 2023, led by the serious organised crime unit.

A 21-year-old man, two men aged 32 and two women aged 49 and 39 have been charged with conspiracy to sell banned weapons and manufacture and sell ammunition.

All five are due to appear at court on 3 June.

Thirteen others are due in court on 26 July charged with similar offences.

A 36-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are on bail. The other 11 suspects have been remanded into custody.

