A man has been arrested after the death of a woman who was pulled from a river in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to a report of a woman in the River Derwent at Malton at about 11.40pm on Wednesday.

Members of the public and police officers rescued her and performed first aid, but she later died in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said a man in his 40s, who was known to the woman, has been arrested in connection with her death and remains in custody.

A spokesperson said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

"There is a significant police presence in Malton as we investigate this incident. We understand members of the public may be upset or concerned about what has happened - our neighbourhood policing team will be in the town to offer them reassurance."

