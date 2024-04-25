A nesting swan has died after being attacked by a dog while trying to protect her eggs on a canal in East Yorkshire.

The bird was found sitting on the nest near Pocklington Canal Head with a badly damaged wing and a large wound to her body.

The male swan was also present but was unhurt.

RSPCA officer Dan Richardson said loose feathers were scattered nearby indicating the swans were probably trying to save their eggs.

He said: “Members of the public I saw on the canal told me she was one of a pair of swans who nest in the same location every year, and also how much they enjoy seeing them, so this incident will be very upsetting for many people who come to this area.

Both male and female swans take responsibility for incubating eggs. Credit: RSPCA

"Although you mustn’t disturb nesting birds or remove their eggs, we intervened on this occasion because of the severity of the swan’s injuries."

The swan was bleeding heavily and was taken to a veterinary hospital. She was examined and the vet concluded her injuries were likely to have been caused by a dog.

The wound on her body was badly infected and the vet took the decision to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Mr Richardson said: “The parents share parental responsibility, so there's a possibility the male might incubate the eggs, but we have sadly lost an adult swan and also potentially the brood."

The swan was heavily bleeding and taken to a veterinary hospital Credit: RSPCA

He said the stretch of canal where the swan was nesting is a popular spot with walkers and urged people to keep dogs on leads.

“We’re urging people, once again, to be responsible and help us protect and care for nature by putting their dogs on leads around wildlife," he said.

"If you're by a river or a canal there are highly likely to be water birds around and at this time of the year they will have laid eggs.

"There are temporary signs in both directions, stating there are nesting swans in this area and to stay clear and keep dogs under control, but sadly this advice does not appear to have been heeded by everyone.”

