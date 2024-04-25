The parents of a missing teenager say they are "completely shattered and bewildered" a month after he disappeared.

Jacob Crompton, 19, was last seen in Retford town centre at around midnight on Saturday 23 March after a night out with friends.

Despite multiple appeals, police searches and the help of family and friends his whereabouts are still unknown.

Jacob's parents Nicola and Mark said his disappearance was "completely out of character". They say he had no reason not to return home and had even prepared his clothes for work the following day.

In an impassioned post on a dedicated Facebook group, they said: " We are completely shattered and bewildered that a full month has gone by since Jacob went inexplicably missing and has still not been found.

"We desperately need our son to be found as we are completely heartbroken without him and miss him so much.

"Please, please, continue to search for him."

Jacob and his friend had gone to Kings Park in Retford on the night he went missing.

It is understood he was wearing his glasses, but they were later found.

Nicola and Mark described their son as "the most genuine, kind, loving and cheeky chappie" you could ever wish to meet.

"He is very much loved by us, his parents, his three siblings and wider family.

"We are a close-knit and affectionate family, and there had been no incidences of family fallout or disagreement.

We know his many friends and colleagues also thought highly of him and miss him very much."

Nottinghamshire Police said land and river searches are continuing.

Residents attended a vigil on Wednesday to mark a month since Jacob disappeared.

A vigil was held to mark a month since Jacob disappeared Credit: Find Jacob Facebook page

His parents added: "He has many plans for the future and was working and saving hard to realise that future. We would urge anyone, that has the tiniest bit of information or knowledge as to Jacob's disappearance or whereabouts, to please contact the police."

They thanked the public for the "kindness, generosity and overwhelming support" they had received.

Jacob is around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short dark mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a North Face anorak, a hoodie, jeans and blue trainers.

