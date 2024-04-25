Six people had to be rescued from York's River Ouse after their boat sank following a crash with a cruise vessel.

The group were on a small hire boat which capsized after colliding with the larger vessel near Lendal Bridge on Wednesday 24 April.

Pictures from the scene show life rings being thrown into the river as the smaller boat sank to the bottom.

City Cruises, which operated both boats, said its staff helped the rescue operation.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision, the self-drive boat capsized and six individuals found themselves in the water.

"Our dedicated City Cruises team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Immediate rescue efforts were initiated and all individuals were successfully rescued from the water with no injuries reported."

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said six people were checked. One was taken to hospital for treatment.

North Yorkshire police said all six had been recovered from the water by the time officers arrived and were "safe and well".

City Cruises said the safety of passengers and crew was of the "utmost importance". It has begun an investigation into the incident.

