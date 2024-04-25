The bodies of two people have been found at a house in Leeds.Police were called to Fearnville Close, Oakwood, at around 1.50pm on Thursday following concerns for the safety of those inside.

Officers found the bodies of two adults inside the property.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A scene is currently in place at Fearnville Close.

"This investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of what has taken place, but at this time no one else is being sought in relation to this incident."