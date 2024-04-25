Two men have been charged over an alleged corrosive substance attack which left a man with serious burns.

Robinson Binks, 26 and Joshua Strickland, 29, are both charged with wounding with intent following the incident in York on 19 April.

Strickland has also been charged with witness intimidation, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

It comes after a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with burns to his back following the early hours incident on Fossway.

Both men, who were arrested after police stopped a vehicle in the city, are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A man in his 60s, who was the third person in the vehicle, has been released on conditional bail.

Two women, aged 41 and 43, and a 54-year-old man who were also arrested remain on bail.

Det Ch Insp Fionna McEwan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "I’m grateful to the public for their help with this investigation but it’s important to stress that our inquiries are still very much ongoing. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information to please come forward."