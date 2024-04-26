A major road bridge in Hull which had been closed for repairs – causing travel disruption for thousands of commuters – has reopened.

Drypool Bridge shut to vehicles on 10 April after an inspection revealed significant damage to its concrete columns.

Following detailed investigations and surveys Hull City Council has now deemed that the bridge, which opened in 1961, is safe to use while major repair works are being planned.

The council says the work which needs doing will be carried out as a priority.

It is expected to take three to six months to complete.

A series of partial and full closures will be required when the works get underway.

Repairs works to the bridge could take between three and six months Credit: Hull City Council

Garry Taylor, assistant director of major projects at the council, said: “We appreciate the impact this closure has had, and we apologise to all those who have been affected.

“However, the safety of our citizens is always our top priority, and we had to make sure that the bridge was safe before reopening to all traffic.

"Our early intervention and further investigation work has ensured this is the case.

“We will now take the appropriate action and repair the deteriorated elements as soon as we have a contractor in place. This will help mitigate additional deterioration to the condition of the columns and reduce the likelihood of unexpected, last-minute closures.

“We thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

