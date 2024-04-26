A man who is under investigation over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has had his bail extended.

Nottingham Panther player Johnson, 29, was fatally injured in a collision with Sheffield Steelers' player Matt Petgrave during a game in Sheffield on 28 October last year.

He died in hospital. A postmortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

A man was arrested on 14 November last year on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed. He has now been rebailed until Tuesday 14 May 2024.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones as our investigation continues."

