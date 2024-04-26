Police are being urged to launch an investigation into the death of a man who used a substance he bought online to end his life.

Joe Nihill, 23, died in April 2020 after he ingested the substance purchased from a UK website.

It has since been reported sales from the same trader have been linked to at least 56 other suicides.

Greater Manchester Police carried out an investigation into three deaths linked to the seller, but found no evidence of wrongdoing. The substance is legal to sell for legitimate uses.

But Joe's mother Catherine Adenekan and sister-in-law Melanie Saville say his death has never been investigated.

Ms Saville said: "This person has ultimately sold a substance that has killed somebody.

"They have used it to end their life and it's out there, it's known, it's discussed that this substance will do that.

"It's not a common substance, there's only a number of purposes for it. [The seller] should be checking why people are purchasing it."

Their concerns are shared by Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, who has now written to West Yorkshire Police calling for a full inquiry.

Richard Burgon has written to West Yorkshire Police calling for an investigation. Credit: ITV News

He said: "What's very concerning indeed is that the seller of the substance that Joe took, which ended his life, has been linked to 200 sales of the substance across Europe and 56 other deaths.

"And so we're very concerned that... Joe's death hasn't been specifically investigated by the police in relation to the seller.

"We think it's fundamentally important that happens. It is a complex matter, but we're looking forward to a full response from the police so that the family know that no stone has been left unturned."

ITV News understands West Yorkshire Police has received Richard Burgon's letter and will respond in due course.

The seller is understood to have retired.

In a statement, he told ITV News: "In early April 2020 we were horrified to learn that this substance was being discussed on suicide websites with detailed instructions on how to commit suicide.

"We immediately withdrew our listing the same day and contacted a number of other sellers to request that they stop selling it when a reason for purchase could not be reasonably ascertained.

"We also then assisted the UK Home Office Protect Team in identifying other sellers and listings so the listings could be quickly removed."

Joe Nihill called for the website to be taken down in a note he wrote before he died.

Catherine and Melanie have long campaigned for the suicide forum to be shut down.

They found messages to Joe telling him about this substance and how to use it.

Ms Adenekan said: "Suicide isn't the answer. It's a temporary crisis and with help they can get through it. And we've heard that so many times.

"We've spoken to people who were on there who are now off there and they are doing brilliantly and they just need help and support."

"Rather than this site telling them - 'your life's not worth living, it's not going to change...do it.

"This is like the last thing, that I can do... I don't want any other parent to find their child like I found mine."

