Police are looking for a man who inflicted severe injuries on a 12-year-old boy in an attack in Doncaster.

The boy was on Jenkinson Grove when the stranger grabbed him, threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face and head, South Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital with severe facial injuries following the incident on the afternoon of 8 April, but has since been discharged.

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries."

