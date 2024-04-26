The headteacher of a school attended by a teenager who was stabbed to death in public described him as a "good and loyal friend".

Alfie Lewis, 15, died after being injured on 7 November 2023 close to St Margaret’s Primary School in Horsforth, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court has heard he suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest in front of pupils and adults on Church Road.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, denies murder.

Giving evidence on the fifth day of his trial, Dr Paul Bell, the headteacher of Horsforth School, where Alfie had been a pupil, said Alfie needed academic and behavioural support and had been involved in fights with other students.

He had verbally abused staff and struggled with school rules.

Dr Bell said: “The behaviour log tells us one side of the story but Alfie had many positives.

"He was a good and loyal friend. If you had a good relationship with him, he was always polite and compliant. I taught him in year eight and never had a problem."

Dr Bell said Alfie spent time being educated off the school site in a smaller group where he could be better supported.

He enrolled on a skills course at Leeds City College shortly before he died.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Dr Bell was on duty outside at the end of the school day in November when he saw Alfie involved in a fight.

He said: “I started running. I was the first person to get to him. He said to me ‘I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed'."

Dr Bell described how he tried to get Alfie off the main road on to the pavement but the boy collapsed and died later from his injuries.

The trial continues.

