A 21-year-old woman who filmed herself repeatedly sexually abusing a child and then sold the footage has been jailed.

Emily Hedigan, of Broadlea Grove in Bramley, Leeds, recorded her attacks on a young boy before sending them to a fellow paedophile.

Her crimes were discovered when another person found the images on her phone.

Hedigan was arrested in January. She admitted the offences in police interview but claimed she had been doing it under duress.

She pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences against a boy under 13, making and distributing indecent images of a child and possession of cocaine.

She was jailed for four years and eight months and will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life. She was also given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Det Insp Amy Spaven, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Hedigan was responsible for a sustained pattern of sexual abuse against this vulnerable young boy and shared images of that abuse for financial gain.

“Her actions will have had a significant traumatic impact on the victim that is likely to affect him for the rest of his life. We hope that seeing her held accountable and sent to prison will provide some reassurance."

