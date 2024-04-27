A West Yorkshire man who left his home and abandoned his two cats in filthy conditions for nine days has been banned from keeping animals for three years.

23-year-old Reece Glossop from Wetherby left his pets Daisy and Mustafa without water and in a room strewn with rubbish, faeces and mould.

Glossop told RSPCA inspectors who visited his home that the animals were 'looking after themselves' whilst he had been away.

He was sentenced for an offence under the Animal Welfare Act at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates' Court and was placed on a 12 month community order in addition to the ban.

The court heard how Glossop left his flat over Christmas and New Year and when he returned told inspectors that he intended to clean his home.

Credit: RSPCA

When he returned home a second time the flat was in the same condition.

The court was told that Glossop had been diagnosed with ADHD and had been receiving therapy for a personality disorder.

