A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing five weeks ago.

Jacob Crompton, 19, was last seen in Retford town centre late on Saturday, 23 March after a night out with friends.

A body was recovered from the River Idle, north of Retford, on Saturday, 27 April.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Jacob’s family has been informed.

Officers say they are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob's death.

