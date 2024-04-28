A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Hull.

Officers were called to Malm Street at around 9.45am on Saturday, 27 April, after reports a woman had been attacked.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Det Insp Hannah McPeake, from Humberside Police, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation, but I would like to reassure the local community that we do believe this to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other, with no wider risk to the public.

"Those within the area can expected to see an increased number of officers over the coming days, carrying out enquiries and offering reassurance. I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.