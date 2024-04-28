A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a river.

The body of 49-year-old Lisa Welford, from Malton, was pulled from the River Derwent on Wednesday, 24 April.

Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 47-year-old man, who was known to Lisa, with murder.

He is due to appear at court on Monday, 29 April.

Det Ch Insp Shaun Page, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident."

