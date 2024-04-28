Three people have been injured after a crash involving a police car in Hull.

The police car collided with a black Toyota C-HR at the junction of Wellsted Street on Hessle Road shortly after 11.50am on Sunday, 28 April.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

Two officers who were in the police car suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours and Humberside Police is now investigating.

