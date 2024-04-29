A man has been arrested after the death of a 14-year-old boy in a crash in Keighley.

The teenager was travelling in a silver Vauxhall Corsa that was travelling on Tarn Lane when it crashed at around 2.20pm on Sunday, 28 April.

He died at the scene.

The 21-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to hospital for treatment, where he was then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Det Insp Paul Conroy, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "This was a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life in a serious road traffic collision.

"His family are being supported by specially trained officers."

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.

