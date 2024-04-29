The family of a woman who died after being pulled from a river in North Yorkshire have paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter, mum, auntie and little sister" as a man appeared in court charged with murder.

Lisa Welford, 49, was rescued from the River Derwent in Malton on Wednesday 24 April and taken to hospital, but later died.

In a statement, her family said: "Lisa was a wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister.

"She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all.

"We are sincerely grateful and appreciative of all the ongoing support that we have received from the local community."

Vincent Morgan, 47, briefly appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 29 April, charged with Ms Welford's murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.

