Three people were taken to hospital after a house was gutted by a fire caused by a charging e-bike battery

Several people managed to escape the house on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield before fire crews arrived on the scene on Sunday morning.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched for other casualties, before all people inside were accounted for.

It's thought the fire started accidentally in the living room of the property. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The inside of the house was completely destroyed.

"It's thought the fire started accidentally in the living room of the property.

"The cause was a lithium-ion e-bike battery which was charging."

