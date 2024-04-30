Play Brightcove video

Controlled explosions have been carried out a Hornsea beach by Brimstone UXO

Beach goers in East Yorkshire are being warned not to take risks hunting for unexploded bombs and bullets at a former RAF range.

Coastal erosion has meant hundreds of thousands of items have been left exposed at Cowden, near Hornsea, in recent years.

More objects have been left exposed after a section of the cliff collapsed earlier this year.

It is believed that up to a third of those that remain on the beach are still live and could pose a risk.

Bomb disposal expert Carl Robson said: "These are items which contain explosives that have failed to detonate as intended and they may still contain live explosives.

"Even the slightest disturbance or touch could trigger an explosion causing a severe injury or in extreme cases death.

"There is a risk that more of these are going to come within the public domain due to further coastal erosion and indeed in some areas where they are within sand dunes."

Coastal erosion has meant that hundreds of thousands of bombs and bullets have been exposed at Cowden, near Hornsea.

The beach was used by the RAF and US Airforce for target practice between 1948 and 1998.

The Ministry of Defence has commissioned a company to safely extract the remains from the site.

Mr Robson said "millions" of pieces of ammunition had been discovered in training exercises in recent years.

"I think we should be concerned, but the message we should get across is that these dangers should never be underestimated," Mr Robson said.

"It is essential for the public to stay away from any suspected ordnance and report its presence to local authorities for safety."

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The safety of the public remains our number one priority.

"Cowden beach is a former Royal Air Force weapons range where we employ civilian contractors to clear unexploded ordinance.

"Anyone who finds something suspicious should not touch it and inform the police immediately.”

