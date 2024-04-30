The family of a teenager who was killed in a crash say they have been left "totally devastated".

Ellis Lockley, 14 died after the collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley – known locally as the "Yorkshire bumps" – on the afternoon of Sunday 28 April.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Ellis's family said: "We as a family are totally devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy Ellis, he has left such a massive hole in our hearts.

"We have received so much love and support from the community, he is so loved by everyone who knew him."

Det Insp Paul Conroy, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said Ellis's family was being supported by specialist officers.

He added: “We are keen to trace anyone who was travelling along Tarn Lane, which is known locally as Yorkshire Bumps junction of Black Hill Lane and Green Sykes Road, who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Corsa driving in the area.

"In particular we are keen to trace the drivers of an Audi and a Yaris who were in the area between 1.30pm and 2.20pm."

