Local elections: How things stand ahead of vote in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

On Thursday 2 May voters will go to the polls in a series of local elections across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Along with council elections, residents in three areas will be asked to elect a metro mayor and. In two areas the role of police and crime commissioner will be decided.

At council level, the elections will dictate who is in charge of services like bin collections and road maintenance.

But they are also being seen as a key test of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's leadership ahead of a general election.

Here is how things stand and what is at stake across the region.

Yorkshire council elections

A third of seats are up for grabs on the following metropolitan borough councils: Barnsley, Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield. This is how the elections

Barnsley: 21 of 63 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 46 seats, Liberal Democrats nine, Conservatives four, independents four.

Bradford: 30 of 90 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 56 seats, Conservatives 16, Greens eight, Liberal Democrats five, independents five.

Calderdale: 17 of 51 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 27 seats, Conservatives 14, Liberal Democrats six, Greens two, one independent, one vacant.

Kirklees: 23 of 69 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 35 seats, Conservatives 18, Liberal Democrats eight, Greens three, independent one.

Leeds: 33 of 99 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 61 seats, Conservatives 18, Liberal Democrats six, Greens three, Social Democratic Party two, independents nine.

Sheffield: 29 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 30 seats, Liberal Democrats 29, Greens 14, Conservatives one, Sheffield community councillors eight. One seat is vacant.

Wakefield: 21 of 63 seats available. Previous council makeup: Labour 48 seats, Conservatives five, Liberal Democrats three, independents seven.

A third of the 57 seats on Hull City Council are also up for grabs. Previous council makeup: Liberal Democrats 32 seats, Labour 25.

Lincolnshire council elections

Elections will be held for both North East Lincolnshire Council and Lincoln City Council. A third of seats are available on both councils.

North East Lincolnshire's previous council makeup: Conservatives 27, Labour nine, Liberal Democrats three, independents three.

In Lincoln, Labour held 20 of the 33 seats. The Conservatives had nine seats and the Liberal Democrats four.

Mayoral elections

Voters will elect metro mayors in South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire and, for the first time, York and North Yorkshire.

The South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire mayoralties are both Labour-held: Oliver Coppard is the current South Yorkshire mayor; Tracy Brabin is the West Yorkshire incumbent.

The mayoral candidates for North Yorshire:

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Liberal Democrats)

Keane Duncan (Conservatives)

Kevin Foster (Greens)

Paul Haslam (Independent)

David Skaith (Labour)

Keith Tordoff (Independent)

The mayoral candidates for West Yorkshire:

Tracy Brabin (Labour)

Bob Buxton (Yorkshire Party)

Andrew Cooper (Greens)

Arnold Craven (Conservatives)

Stewart Golton (Liberal Democrats)

Jonathan Tilt (Independent)

The mayoral candidates for South Yorkshire:

Nick Allen (Conservatives)

David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Oliver Coppard (Labour)

Douglas Johnson (Greens)

Hannah Kitching (Liberal Democrats)

Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner elections

Police and crime commissioner elections are being held in Lincolnshire and Humberside. PCCs appoint the chief constable and hold them to account for running the force. They set objectives for their area through a police and crime plan and set the force budget.

Lincolnshire's current PCC is Conservative Marc Jones. The Humberside PCC is Labour's Simon O'Rourke.

The Lincolnshire PCC candidates:

David Dickason (English Democrats)

Peter Escreet (Reform)

Mike Horder (Labour)

Marc Jones (Conservatives)

Lesley Rollings (Liberal Democrats)

The Humberside PCC candidates:

Jonathan Evison (Conservatives)

Bob Morgan (Liberal Democrats)

Simon O'Rourke (Labour)

When are the votes counted?

The votes for the council elections in Hull, North East Lincolnshire and Lincoln will be counted overnight on Thursday into Friday, along with those for the Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner.

Votes for the mayoral elections will be counted on Saturday.

The other counts will all take place on Friday.

