A man who defrauded his elderly mother out of more than £100,000 to pay his own bills has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Robert Catlow, from Todmorden, took £112,000 from his mother over a five-year period while she was being looked after in a care home in West Yorkshire.

The 54-year-old, who was living in his parents' home at the time and had power of attorney, used the money to fund his own business and pay his household bills.

At the same time, he failed to visit his mother in the care home, West Yorkshire Trading Standards said.

He failed to provide toiletries and other items that she needed, leaving the care home having to rely on donations provide her essentials.

Catlow was investigated by Trading Standards on behalf of Calderdale Council after concerns were raised in May 2021.

He eventually admitted fraud by abuse of position and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Linda Davis, head of the West Yorkshire financial exploitation and abuse team said: "Robert Catlow was in a significant position of trust, and he abused that position, using his mother’s money to finance his own lifestyle and business and leaving her without money for anything such as personal care items.

"The WYFEAT investigation on behalf of Calderdale Council clearly evidenced financial abuse and fraud by abuse of position and the sentencing today should serve as a warning that fraud will not be tolerated."

