A man from Pickering was left with a broken nose and fractured eye socket in a "shocking" attack by mountain bikers at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.

Alan Cummings was taken to York District hospital for treatment after being punched in the head and face by one of three men in the incident near Cropton Forest.

Police said the man who assaulted him was white, in his late 40s or 50 and around 5ft 6ins tall and muscular with broad shoulders.

He had ginger in his beard and possibly had tattoos. He was wearing bright coloured designer mountain gear and riding a yellow bike.

The second man, who was also white, was over 50 years-old, 6ft tall and wearing mountain bike gear, including a tight blue waterproof mountain bike coat, long trousers and gloves.

The third man was younger than the other two. He was white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair.

He was wearing glasses, shorts and other mountain bike gear including a black helmet. His bike was dark in colour.

The incident happened around 3pm on Saturday 20 April.

A North Yorkshire police spokesperson described the incident as "shocking".

They said: "We are urgently asking people to come forward if you recognise the three men from their descriptions, or you were in the Pickering area that day and may have seen them elsewhere."

