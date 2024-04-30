A priest from Sheffield who was the founder of a 1990s rave-inspired church has denied a string of historic sexual offences.

The Rev Christopher Brain led the movement called the Nine O'Clock Service in the city between 1986 and 1995.

The 66-year-old appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 charges against 11 women.

Brain of Park Road, Wilmslow in Cheshire denied one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, which are alleged to have taken place between 1981 and 1995.

All the charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against women who had joined the movement.

The Nine O'Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas's Church, in the Crookes area of Sheffield, before moving to Ponds Forge sport complex in the city centre.

Brain was given unconditional bail to next appear at the same court for a trial preparation hearing on June 10 this year.

A trial which is set to last eight to 10 weeks was set for June 30 2025.

