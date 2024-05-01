A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child and two adults were attacked at a school in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old was detained following reports of three people being injured at Birley Academy – formerly Birley Community College – on Wednesday morning.

The school was temporarily placed in "lockdown" following the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50am.

"Two adults have been taken to hospital with minor injuries to be checked over.

"A child is also being checked over in hospital after being assaulted.

"A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody."

They said police would remain at the scene throughout the day.

In a message to parents, headteacher Vicky Hall confirmed there had been an "incident" at the school.

She added: "I want to reassure you that all staff and students are safe and well. Emergency services attended immediately and are in attendance. All staff and students are safe.

"I will update you on next steps as soon as I am given guidance from the police. Please do not attend school at the moment."

In a post on X, the school said: "This morning we went into lockdown as a precaution following an incident at the school.

"This was not a decision taken lightly but the safety of students and staff is paramount. All students and staff are safe. We are working closely with the police and will update shortly."

Birley Academy is a secondary school in the southeast of Sheffield, with around 1,100 pupils.