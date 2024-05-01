The father of a boy on trial for murder has told a court his son was left "scared" after an incident with the teenage victim a week before the fatal stabbing.

The 15-year-old defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of the murder of Alfie Lewis, who was also 15, in Horsforth, Leeds, on 7 November last year.

Alfie died from a stab wound to the chest in an incident which took place in front of adults and children at the end of the school day.

The defendant has accepted causing Alfie's death but denies murder, claiming he acted in self defence.

Giving evidence on the seventh day of the trial at Leeds Crown Court, his father told the jury his son told him somebody had tried to rob him days before Alfie's death, but did not elaborate.

He said: "He was very scared of something. I asked him what happened, if it was something serious."

He said the boy told him not to call police about it.

The teenager has previously told the court he was scared of Alfie following a number of other incidents.

He admits taking a kitchen knife out with him to school on the day Alfie died and keeping it in the waistband of two pairs of trousers he was wearing.

He went home after Alfie was fatally injured at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane and was arrested.

His father told the court the knife was used to "make sharp cuts in plants" at their home.

Alfie's mother left court in tears as the prosecutor Craig Hassall KC summed up his case, demonstrating how the prosecution believe Alfie was stabbed.

Mr Hassall said: "Witnesses are all consistent, none of them suggest that Alfie Lewis was the aggressor."

Mr Hassall said that the defendant’s claim that he was acting in self defence and out of fear of Alfie was not credible.

"The defendant having said nothing to anyone about his thoughts or his plans walked up to Alfie brandishing a knife. Alfie saw him coming and implored him to ‘chill out’.

"What else can anyone intend when they plunge a sharp knife into the centre of someone’s chest," he said.

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, told the jury not to make a decision just to protect the memory of a boy who was no longer alive.

He said: “Here we are talking about two children, one is dead, the other sitting in court surrounded by guards and next to his father.”

He said the 15-year-old had given evidence in the witness box for longer than anyone else during the trial.

“He did so with eyes of Alfie’s family and friends burning into his back,” said Mr Lumley.

The jury was told that it could have been the victim Alfie Lewis on trial for murder if a fight with the defendant four months before he died had ended differently.

"Alfie was the most badly behaved boy at his school and the only was they could deal with him was to send him away to be taught somewhere else,” he said.

Mr Lumley said the defendant had been frightened of Alfie and had never intended to kill him.

He said when the defendant left Alfie in the road he was "a frightened little boy not really knowing what he’d done’.

“There was no attempt to hide the knife. Those actions are not consistent with someone who planned what would happen," he said.

The trial continues.

