The robbery was captured on the store's cameras

A man who pointed a fake firearm at a shopkeeper in Grimsby and pulled the trigger before fleeing with a crate of lager has been jailed.

Liam Finnie, 33, of Lord Street, Grimsby, admitted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm following the raid at the shop on Cartergate, in March this year.

In video captured on the shop's CCTV, father-of-two Finnie can be seen walking towards the counter and waving the firearm at the shopkeeper, shouting "don't move".

He then squeezes the trigger, which clicks.

Prosecutor Claire Holmes said the shopkeeper chased Finnie when he realised the gun was not a live firearm.

Finnie was later arrested and the gun recovered.

Police found it was a BB gun which had been painted black.

The prosecutor said the defendant was heavily drunk and was taken hospital.

During a police interview he admitted he was "off his face" on valium."

Liam Finnie admitted he was "off his head" on valium during the robbery Credit: MEN Media

Miss Holmes said the the shopkeeper was left "scared for his life."

She said he was left with "more than minimal psychological effects".

Michael Forrest, defending, said his client, who had 21 previous convictions. had "fallen back into his old habits of taking valium" after a long spell of non-offending.

He said: "He still does not know why. He recognises the futility and the madness of it. He questions what he was trying to do. He was not thinking beyond that he needed alcohol."

Letters in reference, were submitted on his behalf.

Mr Forrest said: "He is deeply ashamed and embarrassed that his daughter has to come to see him in prison."

Finnie was jailed for four years and given a five-year restraining order.

