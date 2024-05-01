Wednesday 1 May 2024 at 11:05am

A police officer has been charged with terrorism offences after allegedly sharing messages supporting Hamas.

West Yorkshire PC Mohammed Adil, 26, faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organisation.

It comes after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into messages shared on WhatsApp.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in October and November 2023.

PC Adil, who is based in Calderdale, was arrested in November last year and has been suspended by West Yorkshire Police.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 2 May.

Hamas, which controls Gaza, is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government.